Cancer Free Mark Hoppus to Make Stage Return on Travis Barker's House of Horrors Concert
The Blink-182 star is unveiled to be among those set to perform at the exclusive virtual NoCap Halloween concert just days after he shared news about his battle against large B-cell lymphoma.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus will make his return to the stage after beating cancer by performing at bandmate Travis Barker's 2021 "House of Horrors" show.

The "What's My Age Again?" hitmaker took to social media earlier this week (beginning September 27) to reveal he had been declared cancer-free after spending the summer fighting stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Hoppus completed chemotherapy treatment last month (September 2021), and he took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 29 to share the great news with followers and fans.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

Now, Hoppus' planning a return to the stage, alongside Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly, for Barker's exclusive virtual NoCap Halloween concert on October 28 at 10 P.M. ET/7 P.M. PT. Also among the performers are the likes of Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN.

"House of Horrors", which will be filmed at a "Haunted Estate in the hills of horror," is set to be hosted by Allison Hagendorf, Danger Ehren from "Jackass", and The Dingo. About the gig, Barker gushed in a released statement, "This is the concert we all WISH we could go to."

Tickets are on sale and begin at $25 with VIP tickets being priced at $35.

