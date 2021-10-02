 
 

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress opens up on her recent 'huge splurge,' revealing she purchased 'a hypobaric chamber' after the Los Angeles Lakers star raved about it.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has treated herself to an oxygen chamber in a bid to ensure she will always perform at her very best.

The "Girls Trip" actress heard basketball superstar LeBron James rave about the benefits of a hypobaric chamber, which maintains a higher air pressure so the user can breathe in more pure oxygen than normal, so she decided to try it out for herself.

She told People's "Every Day" podcast, "Now, just recently in 2020, I bought a hypobaric chamber. That was a huge splurge. That was a down payment on a little house in Texas. That's because I saw LeBron James, and he said he be in hypobaric chambers (sic)."

"I said, 'Well, if he is performing at his best coming out of a hypobaric chamber, I need to be getting a hypobaric chamber, too, so I can perform at my best.' "

  See also...

Haddish admitted she has been "splurging a lot lately" but recalled how her first big purchase was rather unusual for a celebrity.

"The first thing I splurged on was a microscope," she explained. "That was back in 2016, 2015. Maybe that was 2014 when I bought the microscope. That was splurging, OK? It was like, a $300 microscope."

Asked why she bought it, Tiffany replied, "Because I'm a scientist... I like looking at germs. I'm interested in nature, OK?"

Meanwhile, boyfriend Common previously said Tiffany Haddish was tired all the time due to her hectic schedule.

You can share this post!

Peter Nygard Agrees to Be Extradited to U.S. to Face Sex-Trafficking Charges

Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Baby's Gender During Concert
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Surprises Dinner Goers With Impromptu Performance in Las Vegas

Tiffany Haddish Surprises Dinner Goers With Impromptu Performance in Las Vegas

Tiffany Haddish Insists There Is a Lot of Laughter When She Clashes With Boyfriend Common

Tiffany Haddish Insists There Is a Lot of Laughter When She Clashes With Boyfriend Common

Most Read
Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support
Celebrity

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2