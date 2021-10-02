Peter Nygard Agrees to Be Extradited to U.S. to Face Sex-Trafficking Charges

YouTube Celebrity

The Canadian fashion mogul consents to U.S. extradition so he could contest the sex-trafficking and racketeering charges in New York following last year's police raid.

AceShowbiz - Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The jailed 80 year old faces a nine-count indictment in New York over allegations he drugged and assaulted women and girls as young as 14.

He maintains his innocence and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has confirmed Nygard consented to the extradition, so he could contest the charges.

He was arrested and indicted at the end of last year (20). Nygard is accused of using "force, fraud and coercion" to engage in sexual activity with women and minors.

He stepped down as chairman of Nygard International last year amid investigations by officials at the child exploitation FBI task force and New York City police.

In court in Manitoba, Canada on Friday (01Oct21), Glenn Joyal, the chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench, announced the fashion king is not required to surrender for at least 30 days and has the opportunity to apply for bail.

Police in Toronto have also charged Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, based on allegations dating back to the late 1980s.

His extradition came after police raided his offices in New York last year. Despite reports that the raid was a part of sex-trafficking investigation, his spokesman insisted it's a result of his feud with tycoon Louis Bacon, who owns a Bahamian estate neighboring the Canadian's spread.