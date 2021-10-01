 
 

Ice-T on Parenting Criticism: 'I Don't Pay Attention'

Ice-T on Parenting Criticism: 'I Don't Pay Attention'
ABC
Celebrity

In a new episode of 'The View', the rapper and actor discussses the online backlash that he and his wife Coco Austin often receive when it comes to parenting.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ice-T is unbothered by what people on Internet say about his parenting. In a new episode of "The View", the rapper and actor discusssed the backlash that he and his wife Coco Austin often received when it came to parenting.

When asked the online flak that they got over their decision to continue breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, Ice-T revealed that he chose to ignore it. "Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star said.

"Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with," he went on to share with the co-hosts. "The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

Ice-T, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, also believed that "everybody parents differently." He added, "Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing OK, our baby's OK." He continued, "I always love when people say, 'They say...' Who's 'they'? The internet? I don't pay attention to the Internet."

  See also...

Coco was previously slammed after it was revealed that she still breastfeeds Chanel. In response to the backlash, Ice-T fired back to the naysayers in a tweet which read, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"

The rapper added in another tweet, "Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That's what's weird.. Now go back in the basement."

Most recently, Coco was criticized for allowing her daughter to get a French manicure with "mini" nail tips. People on the Internet, however, didn't think it was a good idea with one noting that Chanel is "to [sic] young for nails!!!!!" Another added, "I'm sorry but no to tips and makeup at her age."

You can share this post!

Miranda Kerr Shares Pics From Her 'Most Relaxing Spa' Session With Kourtney Kardashian
Related Posts
Ice-T Tells Haters to 'F**k Off' and 'Unfollow' Him After Breastfeeding Backlash

Ice-T Tells Haters to 'F**k Off' and 'Unfollow' Him After Breastfeeding Backlash

Ice-T Says He's 'Titty Lover' When Defending His Wife for Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T Says He's 'Titty Lover' When Defending His Wife for Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T Refuses to Return to 'Corny' Reality TV

Ice-T Refuses to Return to 'Corny' Reality TV

Ice-T Takes Pride in Surprising Visitors With Tranquil Atmosphere at Home

Ice-T Takes Pride in Surprising Visitors With Tranquil Atmosphere at Home

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'