Miranda Kerr Shares Pics From Her 'Most Relaxing Spa' Session With Kourtney Kardashian

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Miranda Kerr has given fans a look at her "most relaxing" spa session with Kourtney Kardashian. After attending the Poosh-sponsored lifestyle roundup held by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, the model took to social media to share pictures from the event.

The 38-year-old beauty posted the photos in question on Instagram on Thursday, September 30. In the photos, the Australian native and the reality star were seen wearing matching white silk robes.

In the caption of the post, Miranda wrote, "Thank you @kourtneykardash for the most relaxing wellness & spa afternoon @poosh." Kourtney then left a reply in the comment section, gushing, "Such a beautiful day!"

Also sharing pictures from the event was Kourtney on her own Instagram page. The TV personality, however, added several snaps of her wear with her other pals. One of the pictures, meanwhile, showed her and Nicole Williams English soaking up the sun in black bikinis.

Kourtney also treated fans to some photographs of her, Atiana de la Hoya and Alabama Luella Barker, who are daughters of her boyfriend Travis Barker. In the accompanying message, the older sister of Kim Kardashian penned, "poolside with @poosh."

Back to Miranda, she recently opened up about how her ex-husband Orlando Bloom gets along "well" with her current husband, Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. When appearing on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast, she first explained, "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me."

"It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us," Miranda added. "Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as [Katy Perry] and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."