Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

The breakup report arrives four months after the Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film series shut down engagement rumors when addressing speculation about her 'dormant' career.

Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Watson may be back on the market again. The actress, who is best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film series, has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Leo Robinton.

Reporting the British beauty's alleged split from the Los Angeles businessman was Deuxmoi. The Instagram account was answering followers' questions on Instagram Stories when one curious fan asked, "Emma Watson split from boyfriend???" To the said question, the account handler responded, "YES!"

Per the celebrity news platform, the news comes as a shocker since the last time the pair were seen together back in the summer, they seemed to be into each other during a dinner date. It's unclear though when they exactly broke up and what led to their supposed separation.

Emma and Leo had been dating for almost two years. They were first romantically linked in October 2019 and were keeping their relationship low profile. However, they were still spotted on several outings together.

Back in May, the "Beauty and the Beast (2017)" actress and her businessman boyfriend were seen leaving a pharmacy store in Los Angeles. At the time, Leo was carrying bottles of Aspirin and vitamins, as well as a Shamwow cloth.

Just a day after the sighting, Emma shut down engagement rumors while addressing speculation about her "dormant" career. "Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she wrote on Twitter.

"If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you," the "Little Women" actress continued. She further stressed, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."