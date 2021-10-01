Dominic Purcell 'Changing Everything' for AnnaLynne McCord With BDSM Relationship

WENN Celebrity

The 'Prison Break' actor is credited by the '90210' actress for helping create 'space' for her with their dominant-submissive relationship as she struggles with childhood trauma.

AceShowbiz - AnnaLynne McCord has credited her "ferociously strong" on-off boyfriend Dominic Purcell for "changing everything" for her thanks to their BDSM relationship.

The actress was raped when she was 19 and therapy led her to realise she had also been sexually abused at the age of 11. Both assaults gave her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that nearly drove her to suicide.

She previously credited BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission) sex play for helping her work through her issues, and has now opened up about how Purcell helped her - both in and out of the bedroom.

"He changed everything," she said on sexual health platform "Giddy's Bare" series. "Dom created space for me, but he called me the f**k out. He did not take bulls**t. And that's why I trusted him."

"I literally went into bondage, BDSM, because I couldn't feel anything. And Dom and I had this relationship that was very - Dom was my dom."

While she admitted Purcell is currently living with her, AnnaLynne insisted she and the "Prison Break" star are not currently together. However, they have become forever friends, as she added, "There are many reasons why that man will be my forever person. He is staying in my house right now. We're not together, but we're family."

Besides BDSM, the actress also turned to self-harm to escape her childhood trauma.

"The self harming (cutting) started just because I couldn't feel anything," she said in a previous interview. "The level of torture that I went through as a child, that I now remember was so horrific that my brain said no, she can't feel, so we're gonna shut off feeling. I just stopped feeling pain."