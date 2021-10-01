Sturgill Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Rupture After Calling Off Shows

NBC Music

The 'Sailor's Guide to Earth' singer opens up on his health issues, explaining that he has ruptured his vocal cords following cancellation of a string of shows.

AceShowbiz - Sturgill Simpson has ruptured his vocal cords.

The singer cancelled a string of shows earlier this month (Sep21) after losing his voice, telling fans he hoped it was, "just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from (a) backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal cords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months."

However, Simpson returned to Instagram on Thursday (30Sep21) to confirm the rupture, sharing a graphic image of the haemorrhage.

"Turns out I did in fact unfortunately haemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all. I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage," he wrote.

"I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say Im sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years..it's been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey."

Suggesting the injury may be the end of his singing career, the "Sing Along" star continued, "I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.

"But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest..like becoming the best hitman I can be."

His post was met with sympathy from fans, one of whom wrote, "This reads like a farewell note and I don't like it one bit. Best of luck and thanks for the great music."