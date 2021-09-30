 
 

Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Splits From Steve Lodge Because They're Going to 'Different Directions'
When confirming the breakup rumors between her and her fiance, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' says it's time for the two to 'move on.'

AceShowbiz - Vicki Gunvalson has finally confirmed her breakup from Steve Lodge. On why she and her fiance called off their two-year engagement, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum revealed that they're going in "different directions."

On Wednesday, September 29, the reality star shared on Instagram a passage titled "Vibe of the Day" which included a thoughtful affirmation. She followed it up with a selfie of her and her now-ex. "This is what appeared for today's 'Vibe of the day'… pretty appropriate for what I'm going through," she kicked off her caption.

"It's taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I. Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are... moving on," the 59-year-old added. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions."

"I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she concluded her message. "I gave it my all, but sometimes the 'ALL' isn't enough. We both have no further comment."

The post arrived just one day after news about Vicki and Steve's split made media headlines. "Steve ended things with Vicki," a source told E! News. "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic... Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly, "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the ['Real Housewives'] spinoff show in the Berkshires." While it's unveiled that "they had not been getting along for a long time" and "he seemed disinterested in her for a very long time," the TV personality seemingly wasn't ready to let him go as the insider claimed, "She still loves him."

"After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn't want to be at the [Dorinda Medley's] house anymore," the insider went on noting. "[She's] not OK... She's in terrible shape."

Vicki and Steve started dating in 2016 after meeting at a charity event. They later got engaged in 2019. In October 2020, they were rumored to have broken up. However, Vicki shut down the speculations.

