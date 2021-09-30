Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

WENN/Judy Eddy/Instar Music

The '9 to 5' songstress praises the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker after he covers her single at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, noting that his performance is 'really, really good.'

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton is showing some love for Lil Nas X. After seeing the "Old Town Road" hitmaker belting out her single "Jolene" at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the "9 to 5" songstress took to her social media platform to share her reaction.

Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, September 29, the 75-year-old musician praised the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper. She wrote, "I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene'. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good."

Dolly went on to note, "Of course, I love him anyway." The "Islands in the Stream" songstress continued gushing over Lil Nas X's performance, "I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx."

Dolly Parton praised Lil Nas X after he covered her single 'Jolene'.

Upon learning the positive feedback from Dolly, Lil Nas X later retweeted the Twitter post. The 22-year-old Grammy-winning artist also added a quote to Dolly's tweet that read, "HOLY S**T."

Lil Nas X reacted to Dolly Parton's positive feedback.

Prior to Dolly's reaction, Lil Nas X sat down with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM's Live to talk about his performance as "Jolene" wasn't the song they originally intended to perform. "We originally were going to do a Nirvana song," the "Industry Baby" crooner said on Tuesday.

"And then like, we were kind of goofing around and you know, like doing 'Jolene', it was like, wait a minute. What if we actually did 'Jolene'?" Lil Nas X further recalled. He continued, "And I feel like, you know, the context to it, like completely changes as you just said, I was like, 'Oh, that'd be really cool.' So I went for it. Hey, [I] have like my history with country. So I was like, ah, this is perfect."

In addition to performing Dolly's "Jolene", Lil Nas X covered "Dead Right Now" and "That's What I Want" off his debut studio album "Montero". Earlier this month, the rapper dropped his album, which includes a song with Miley Cyrus and his 2019 megahit, "Old Town Road", featuring Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Three of Lil Nas X's songs are currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a total of 11 tracks are dispersed throughout the chart. This made him proclaim himself as the "first one hit wonder of all time."