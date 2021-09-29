'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson 'Traumatized' After Steve Lodge Breaks Off Their Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

Words are it's the 62-year-old businessman who made the call to end their two-year engagement, leaving the Bravo star 'in terrible shape' as 'she still loves him.'

AceShowbiz - Vicki Gunvalson is single again. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum is reportedly not okay after her longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge called it quits with her, ending their five-year relationship and two-year engagement.

"Steve ended things with Vicki," a source told E! News, which first broke the news. Hinting that the former couple was leading separate lives prior to their official breakup, the source said, "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," before noting that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

To Us Weekly, another source further detailed, "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the ['Real Housewives'] spinoff show in the Berkshires." While it's reported that "they had not been getting along for a long time" and "he seemed disinterested in her for a very long time," Vicki seemingly wasn't ready to let go as the source said, "She still loves him."

On how it affected the Bravo star, the source claimed, "After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn't want to be at the [Dorinda Medley's] house anymore." The 59-year-old reality TV star is "still a mess" and is "not OK" after the breakup, the so-called insider added. "She's in terrible shape." It's additionally said that Steve has moved out of Vicki's home.

Vicki and Steve began dating in 2016 after they met at a charity event. In 2019, the brother of game show and sports radio host Roger Lodge pulled off an "incredibly intimate and perfect" proposal at their home.

Prior to their split, they had been hit with breakup rumors. Back in October 2020, Vicki was forced to debunk speculation that they have called it quits after a fan pointed out that the then-couple unfollowed each other on social media. "This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did," she said at the time.

Later in April this year, rumors emerged that Vicki traded her longtime boyfriend for a "23-year-old dude." Responding to the reports, she simply commented on an Instagram post about the story, "Not true!!!"