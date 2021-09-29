 
 

'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson 'Traumatized' After Steve Lodge Breaks Off Their Engagement

'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson 'Traumatized' After Steve Lodge Breaks Off Their Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

Words are it's the 62-year-old businessman who made the call to end their two-year engagement, leaving the Bravo star 'in terrible shape' as 'she still loves him.'

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vicki Gunvalson is single again. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum is reportedly not okay after her longtime boyfriend Steve Lodge called it quits with her, ending their five-year relationship and two-year engagement.

"Steve ended things with Vicki," a source told E! News, which first broke the news. Hinting that the former couple was leading separate lives prior to their official breakup, the source said, "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," before noting that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

To Us Weekly, another source further detailed, "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the ['Real Housewives'] spinoff show in the Berkshires." While it's reported that "they had not been getting along for a long time" and "he seemed disinterested in her for a very long time," Vicki seemingly wasn't ready to let go as the source said, "She still loves him."

  See also...

On how it affected the Bravo star, the source claimed, "After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn't want to be at the [Dorinda Medley's] house anymore." The 59-year-old reality TV star is "still a mess" and is "not OK" after the breakup, the so-called insider added. "She's in terrible shape." It's additionally said that Steve has moved out of Vicki's home.

Vicki and Steve began dating in 2016 after they met at a charity event. In 2019, the brother of game show and sports radio host Roger Lodge pulled off an "incredibly intimate and perfect" proposal at their home.

Prior to their split, they had been hit with breakup rumors. Back in October 2020, Vicki was forced to debunk speculation that they have called it quits after a fan pointed out that the then-couple unfollowed each other on social media. "This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did," she said at the time.

Later in April this year, rumors emerged that Vicki traded her longtime boyfriend for a "23-year-old dude." Responding to the reports, she simply commented on an Instagram post about the story, "Not true!!!"

You can share this post!

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Fans Freaking Out by Showing Alleged Travis Barker's 'Creepy' Blood Vials

Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other
Related Posts
Vicki Gunvalson's Son-in-Law Sarcastically Thanks Her for Ruining Gender Reveal for His Fourth Baby

Vicki Gunvalson's Son-in-Law Sarcastically Thanks Her for Ruining Gender Reveal for His Fourth Baby

Vicki Gunvalson Denies Dumping Fiance for '23-Year-Old Dude'

Vicki Gunvalson Denies Dumping Fiance for '23-Year-Old Dude'

'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Being Dropped From 'Real Housewives' Spin-Off

'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Being Dropped From 'Real Housewives' Spin-Off

Vicki Gunvalson Dubs Steve Lodge Split Rumors a 'Complete Joke'

Vicki Gunvalson Dubs Steve Lodge Split Rumors a 'Complete Joke'

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight