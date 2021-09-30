Boosie Badazz Thanks Bill Cosby for Promoting His New Film

Instagram/WENN/HRC Movie

Meanwhile, the 'Set It Off' rapper makes use of his social media account to slam bootleggers for uploading his movie 'My Struggle' on YouTube and other sites.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is grateful for Bill Cosby's support. After the comedian promoted the rapper's new movie "My Struggle" on social media, the "Set It Off" spitter thanked him for his endorsement.

On Wednesday, September 29, Bill took to his Instagram account to post a poster of "My Struggle". In the caption, he wrote, "Lil Boosie, I have always appreciated your truth and support. What I'm about to say, is not to compensate you because you supported Bill Cosby."

"My publicist, Mr. Andrew Wyatt told me about your film, 'My Struggle' and I am encouraging all of my supporters and fans to make this American Citizen, Lil Boosie's film, 'My Struggle' a box office success," the 84-year-old continued. "Thank you very much. #MyStruggle #BoosieMovie #BillCosby #LilBoosie."

Having caught wind of Bill's Instagram post, Boosie took to Twitter to express his gratitude. The MC simply tweeted, "Thanks BILL COSBY."

Prior to this, Boosie asked Drake to help him promote his new film. "Ay Drake, I need you to tell Canada f**k with my biopic," he said in an Instagram video. "Go f**k with my film. Go on tell the 6 go f**k with my film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, n****a." On the clip, he wrote, "@champagnepapi TELL CANADA CHECK IT OUT!!"

While Drake has yet to respond to Boosie's plea, the latter got his Instagram account taken down. "MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN. THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING," the 38-year-old fumed on Twitter on Tuesday, September 28.

"PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE .BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS," he continued, before adding in another post, "THEY SAW ME REACH OUT TO DRAKE FOR HELP SMH GO BUY MY MOVIE 3TIMES F**K THESE PEOPLE."

Boosie claimed that "My Struggle" only made less than $1 million on its first day of release. He then put the blame on bootleggers for uploading it on YouTube and other sites. "MARTIN LUTHER KING would be pissed off right now to see y'all mfs not supporting black excellence and buying my movie but going to YouTube and other websites making the WHITE MAN RICH !" he raged on Twitter, adding a hashtag "#UncleTomA**N***as."