 
 

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Admits to Having 'Zero Dollars' Amid Ongoing Legal Woes

A new episode of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' also sees Erika approaching her co-star Sutton Stracke and apologizing for her part in their ongoing feud.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne kept being the focus in a new episode of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". In the Wednesday, September 29 episode, the ladies were seen gathering for dinner as they were on cast trip to Del Mar.

During the dinner, Erika told her co-stars that she spent the day watching murder docs to ease her mind. "I'm so overwhelmed, that I need a minute so I can escape my own personal situation and I go, you know what, it's not as bad," Erika explained. "What I'm going through sucks, but this man has done a lot for a lot of people. People can step up. He's done a lot for a lot of people that could come in and help right now. Why is my kid there?"

Dorit Kemsley responded to Erika's comments in a confessional, saying, "Yeah, he did a lot of good, but if he did the things he's being accused of, he did a lot of really bad s**t."

Erika then joked about her relationship with her son Tommy Zizzo, who asked if she was hooking up with new neighbor Armie Hammer. The episode also saw her approaching Sutton Stracke and apologizing for her part in their ongoing feud. "It's just been rough, honey. And it's something that I can't even f**king predict," Erika told Sutton, who responded, "I know. I'm sorry."

When they were on a boat, Erika told the other Housewives about her conversation with Sutton. "My life's [in] shambles. And I'm angry, and I'm hurt," she shared. "And it's not [a] kumbaya [with Sutton], but it's an opening. I'm in a good mood. The moment is right and she was receptive, and so here it is, you know. That's all you can do."

However, Erika denied trying "smooth s**t over" with Sutton. "Do I want to work it out with Sutton? No, no I don't. No, but I'm not gonna ruin everybody else's trip. See, what a nice person I am. I'm the best one in this group, I don't know why you guys devalued me so much," she said in her confessional. "Clearly, I'm the most adult."

The next day, Erika and Kyle Richards met up. While she said that she felt better, Erika shared, "But, girl, I have zero dollars. And by the time the trustees are done with him, there will be nothing. So I walk out of this with nothing," she then told her co-stars. "I said that to my lawyers the other day, 'I expect nothing.' And one of my lawyers looked at me and said, 'That is the most courageous thing I've ever heard.' Every day brings a brand new disaster. It's just full of f**king bulls**t."

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Calls Out Co-Stars Who Are 'Torturing' Her Amid Legal Drama

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ronda Rousey Offers First Glimpse of Her and Travis Browne's Newborn Daughter

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

