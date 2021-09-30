'The Bodyguard' Remake to Feature Young Latina in Whitney Houston's Role

Warner Bros. Movie

Setting the record straight on his plans for the reboot project, Matthew Lopez admits that he came up with the demand when Warner Bros. approached him about the film.

AceShowbiz - The brains behind "The Bodyguard" remake is keen to make sure the new film features a Latina protagonist.

Writer Matthew Lopez told movie bosses he'd like the woman taking on Whitney Houston's most famous film role to be a Latina when he signed on for the project.

The history-making Tony Award-winning "The Inheritance" playwright tells Variety, "When Warner Bros. approached me about the idea, I quickly said I would [do it] but I wanted the protagonist to be Latina. They agreed to that."

"There's been a lot of speculation about what I'd bring to the remake and some people were assuming that there'd be a gay storyline to it. Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous."

"It's about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation. In the 21st century, that means she's in immediate need of protection. It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way."

His comments end all the online speculation about which hip-hop or R&B star will take on the role Houston created for the hit 1992 film, with Cardi B and Beyonce Knowles among the names favored by fans. Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth were also preferred for the titular role.

In mid-September, Lizzo joined the fun by suggesting she should be cast opposite Chris Evans in the remake. Posting a reaction video on TikTok, she could be seen first sharing headlines about the remake. She then showed off a fan tweet featuring photos of her and Evans, and asked with a sultry smile and a huskier voice, "What y'all think?"