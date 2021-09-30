 
 

Lala Kent on Why She Removes 'Vanderpump Rules' 'Fab Four' Pic: 'Someone Got Affected'

Meanwhile, James Kennedy seemingly throws shade at Lala, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who dressed in black dresses in the said photo that Lala previously shared on Instagram.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has addressed her action of removing her "Vanderpump Rules" "fab four" photo from her Instagram page. During an Instagram Story Q& A on Wednesday, September 29, the reality TV star responded to a fan who asked her about the matter.

"Why did you take down the photo of the Fab Four?!" so the fan inquired. To the question, the 31-year-old simply replied, "Someone got affected." She also attached a picture of rolling her eyes while lying on her bed.

The said picture was posted by the "Give Them Lala … With Randall" podcast co-host on Tuesday, September 28. The throwback photo featured herself, Katie Maloney and former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. "I had to," Lala captioned the now-deleted post.

At the time, Ariana Madix questioned the timing because it was posted ahead of season 9 premiere of the Bravo reality TV show. "I love you ALL but I guess I'm just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE," she said. The "Fancy AF Cocktails" author went on to ask, "Are you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?"

Meanwhile, cast member James Kennedy seemingly threw shade at the Fab Four, who dressed in black dresses in the snap. Writing in a comment underneath a post about Lala's Instagram Story post, he said, "Dressed in black for a reason. THEY GONE."

Stassi and Kristen were fired from "Vanderpump Rules" over their past racially insensitive comments about former colleague Faith Stowers. The two faced backlash for falsely reporting Faith to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn't commit.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules'," Bravo said in a statement back in June 2020.

