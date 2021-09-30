Daniel Craig Returning to Broadway for 'Macbeth' After Leaving James Bond Franchise

WENN/Tschiponnique Skupin Movie

The 007 depicter is heading back to the Great White Way for a new production of William Shakespeare tale, reuniting with the 'No Time to Die' bosses after leaving the blockbuster franchise.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig is reteaming with his James Bond bosses for a return to Broadway as William Shakespeare's tragic king Macbeth.

A day after the world premiere of Craig's final 007 movie, "No Time to Die", in London, it has been announced the Brit is joining Oscar nominee Ruth Negga for a 15-week run of the play, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

"Macbeth" will begin performances on 29 March (22) at New York City's Lyceum Theatre, with an official opening on 28 April.

Bond boss Barbara Broccoli, who is among the producers of Craig's Broadway return, says, "Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold."

Gold, who won a Tony Award in 2015 for directing "Fun Home", adds, "I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas."

The project also reteams Craig with Gold, who directed the actor in a 2016 Off Broadway production of "Othello".

The Brit last appeared on Broadway in director Mike Nichols' 2013 production of Harold Pinter's "Betrayal", opposite his actress wife Rachel Weisz.

Meanwhile, Craig and Negga aren't the only stars reimagining Shakespeare's acclaimed tragedy - Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand will play Lord and Lady Macbeth in director Ethan Coen's upcoming film "The Tragedy of Macbeth".