Jenna Dewan Plans 'Organic' and 'Bohemian' Wedding With Steve Kazee
The 'Step Up' actress and her fiance are still 'figuring out the ins and outs' of their dream nuptials as she hopes to bring an 'ethereal bohemian classic' vibe to the ceremony.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenna Dewan is still "in the process of planning" her wedding.

The actress got engaged to Steve Kazee in February 2020 but they are still "figuring out the ins and outs" of their nuptials, though they have a lot of ideas.

"It's been a crazy year for everyone," Jenna told People magazine. "We're kind of still in the process of planning ... but we have a lot of inspiration (and) ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have."

The "Step Up" star - who has daughter Everly, eight, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, 18 months, with Steve - wants her wedding to have an "ethereal bohemian classic" vibe.

"That is very me and I think it'd be pretty hard to not incorporate those elements in any sort of event planning that I do," she added.

And Jenna wants the day to be "organic" with friends and family at the heart of the celebrations.

"For sure, our kids will be involved!" she smiled. "My family's the most important thing in the world to me. So to have them a part of everything I do (is) a huge priority..."

"(We want to be) enjoying the company of who we have, when we're able to have a safe gathering. So, not too much stress."

The "Come Dance With Me" judge admitted the coronavirus pandemic meant the last year has been more about "surviving" and, while they spent most of their days together, she and Steve still set aside time for date nights during lockdown.

"I think the year, in general, was quite an adjustment for everybody. And I think that it was a lot of surviving, instead of thriving going on," she explained.

"I do feel like we found the importance of making time for each other, even when we were all stuck inside the house. It was about: OK, tonight is our movie night, or this is our time together. And that made a huge difference and really helped within everything that was going on around us."

"Even with kids, and with careers, and with quarantine, you just have to carve out the time."

