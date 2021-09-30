 
 

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Music

The 'Foolish' hitmaker is grateful for being able to regain ownership of her masters and now she returns to recording studio to revamp her breakout album.

  Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashanti is re-recording her Grammy-winning debut album after reclaiming ownership of her masters.

The R&B singer's 2002 self-titled LP is now back in the hands of the creator, and she is feeling "blessed" to be in the position.

Appearing on the "Tamron Hall Show", she said, "I have an amazing legal team. I was first signed to a record label at the age of 14. Seeing how things have changed so much from then to now; conceptually understanding what you are signing is so important."

"The fact that I'll be able to re-record my album and put everything together is such a blessing, I am grateful. The fact that we are still here and living through a pandemic and these blessings are still coming in makes me so humbled."

The landmark record - which included the hit singles "Foolish", "Happy", and "Baby" - sold six million copies worldwide. It saw the star nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary R&B Album - the latter of which she took home.

The LP features guest vocals from Gotti, Ja Rule, and the late Notorious B.I.G.

Ashanti followed up her debut album with four more records, her most recent being 2014's "Braveheart".

It was released on her independent record label Written Entertainment after she departed Murder Inc Records.

The singer's first album in six years also became Ashanti's fifth consecutive top 10 album in the U.S.

