J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees
The 'Ginza' hitmaker has put the Latin Recording Academy on blast for snubbing many of his peers from nominations for the upcoming 22nd Latin Grammy ceremony.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - J Balvin has slammed the Latin Grammy Awards after reggaeton artists were once again largely left out of this year's (21) nominations.

While Balvin himself was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Reggaeton Performance, and Best Urban Song, many of his peers were absent from the list of nominees, and the "Say My Name" star took to Twitter to vent his frustration about the situation.

Writing in Spanish, Balvin's tweets translated as, "The Grammys don't value us, but they need us. It is my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect. But the trick is already boring. We give them Rating but they don't give us respect P.S. I'm nominated, so don't come and tell me I'm hurt."

He continued, "Those with power in the genre NONE SHOULD GO !! that is, all of us because we are a movement. (sic)"

Balvin's fans and followers responded to his tweets in their hundreds, with one writing, "Talent is not rewarded, results are rewarded, nobody is given an award for being intelligent, they are given an award for what they achieve with their intelligence, even if you don't like reggaeton, it is the most listened to genre and J Balvin is one of its greatest exponents."

The Latin Grammys have yet to respond to Balvin's tweets.

This year's nominations are dominated by Camilo with 10 nods including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. The winners will be lauded during a ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 18.

