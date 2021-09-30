Lena Dunham Shares First Picture From 'Impromptu' Wedding With Luis Felber

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls' creator confirms she's a married woman, explaining that she exchanged wedding vows with fiance in 'impromptu' nuptials with some Jewish traditions.

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham has confirmed marriage rumours, revealing her big day was an "impromptu" affair.

The "Girls" star exchanged vows with her musician husband Luis Felber in London on Saturday (25Sep21), just a month after he secretly proposed.

"We took a month to get married, instead of waiting six months or a year," she told Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday (29Sep21).

The two 30-somethings tied the knot at the members-only Union Club, surrounded by a small group of friends and family members, including Taylor Swift, who was one of Dunham's bridesmaids. Actors Myha'la Herrold and Tommy Dorfman, Rosa Mercuriadis, and Dunham's podcasting partner, Alissa Bennett, were also part of the wedding party.

"You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there," Lena added. "My girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

The bride wore three custom dresses, designed by Christopher Kane, while her groom wore a custom blue suede suit by Emily Bode for the nuptials, which were conducted with strict COVID-19 precautions.

"I'm immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously," Dunham explained, "but it's important to both of us. Lu wants to keep me safe, and he wants live music to come back, and he is also just thoughtful about human safety in general."

The newlyweds exchanged vows, which they wrote themselves, underneath a makeshift chuppah, designed by florist Gail Smith, and their officiant, Dr. Harrie Cedar, helped the pair incorporate some Jewish traditions into the ceremony.

"Lu did some really amazing Spanish-accented Hebrew that had the whole place in stitches," Lena laughed.

The actress and writer started dating the musician, aka Attawalpa, at the beginning of 2021.