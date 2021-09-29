Lindsay Lohan's Mother Sentenced to 18 Days in Jail Sentence in DWI Case

WENN/IZZY Celebrity

Months after being arrested in Nassau County, New York for slamming into another car and leaving the scene, Dina Lohan pleads guilty to driving under the influence.

AceShowbiz - Dina Lohan has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and will spend 18 days behind bars and five years on probation.

Dina was arrested in Nassau County, New York in January after slamming into another car outside an Outback Steakhouse restaurant and leaving the scene.

Police officers ultimately tracked her down at her Long Island home, where she allegedly fell on her face and accused the responding cop of pushing her. Officers said they detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and noticed Dina's eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Dina has pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting it.

As well as jail time and probation, Lohan must also participate in a victim impact panel and take part in an alcohol program, TMZ reports.

This was not the first time Dina got in trouble with the law due to a drunk driving incident. Back in 2013, the 59-year-old was arrested for allegedly driving 77mph on a 55mph zone on a 0.20 blood alcohol level, which was more than twice the 0.08 legal limit.

The mother of four later pleaded not guilty to the drunken driving charges. At the time, her attorney Mark Heller said, "Dina Logan is painfully mindful of the gravity of her arrest for driving while intoxicated. I am confident that the district attorney's office and the judicial system will temper justice with mercy."