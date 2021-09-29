 
 

Josh Homme to Still Have Access to Phone Chats With Sons Despite Restraining Order Request

Claiming to be 'scared' of the Queens of the Stone Age singer, all three of his children from his marriage to ex-wife Brody Dalle have previously filed for a restraining order against him.

AceShowbiz - Queens of the Stone Age rocker Josh Homme will be allowed to speak to his two sons over the phone after a judge refused to grant them a restraining order.

Earlier this month, all three of the singer's children from his marriage to ex-wife Brody Dalle filed for a restraining order against their dad, claiming they are "scared" of him.

Last week (ends September 24), a California judge ruled that Homme will be required to keep at least 100 yards away from 15-year-old daughter Camille, and will not be allowed to make any contact with her, but he refused to extend the order to her younger brothers, Orrin and Wolf.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Camille backed up her brother's claims that Josh abuses them physically and emotionally, while making threats about their mother and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Orrin, 10, also claimed his dad grabbed his private parts, hit his head and threw things at him, while calling him names.

Dalle had taken out a restraining order against Homme after their 2019 divorce, claiming he showed up at her house and head-butted her. Homme later took out a protection order against The Distillers frontwoman, alleging she would show up at events he was attending to trigger a violation of the order against him.

According to Rolling Stone, Homme's lawyers had filed legal paperwork over Dalle's custody of Orrin, Wolf and their daughter Camille a week before their sons tried to obtain the restraining orders.

The "Go With the Flow" hitmaker reportedly said his ex-wife "refuses to return (the children) to me for my custodial time, has withheld them from school and is non-responsive as to their whereabouts."

