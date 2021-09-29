 
 

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022
WENN/Danny Clifford
Movie

The upcoming 'comedy road movie' about the late King of Pop's 'mythical training glove' is confirmed by cast member Bob Mortimer to start filming next year.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Bob Mortimer has confirmed his movie about Michael Jackson's iconic white glove will go ahead next year (22).

Starring the Brit and fellow comedian Vic Reeves, "The Glove" is billed as "a comedy road movie about two best friends in search of Michael Jackson's mythical training glove."

The project received financial backing three years ago and during an appearance on the RHLSTP podcast with Richard Herring, Mortimer confirmed production on the movie is due to begin in 2022.

"We're filming it in March," he said of "The Glove", which will be helmed by Mat Whitecross.

  See also...

"(Jackson) had a training glove and few people knew of it but it was what gave him his special powers to entrance the globe and a collector's got it and we're hoping to have a big star in it."

Morgana Robinson, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Tim Key Tony Pitts, Paul Whitehouse, and Tony Way have already been cast in the venture.

A synopsis reads, "Vic and Bob are childhood friends who own a junk shop together where they both work and live. Profits are down and with their futures in jeopardy, they approach their obnoxious landlord to explain their 'rent' problems."

"Rather than helping them, the unsavoury character gives them a choice: eviction, or locate for him a rare and unusual item... Michael Jackson's training glove."

"What follows is a madcap road movie across Britain as they enter the world of strange collectables and celebrity memorabilia in search of the elusive glove."

You can share this post!

The Kid LAROI Finds New Manager After Splitting From Scooter Braun

Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization
Most Read
Ray Liotta Reveals Lengths to Land Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie
Movie

Ray Liotta Reveals Lengths to Land Role in 'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

Lashana Lynch Calls Bond Character in 'No Time to Die' Her Dream Role

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Includes Green Lantern Villain With a Twist

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Includes Green Lantern Villain With a Twist

George Clooney to Reunite With Brad Pitt in Jon Watts' New Thriller

George Clooney to Reunite With Brad Pitt in Jon Watts' New Thriller

Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

Daniel Craig Anticipates More Sequels in 'Knives Out' Future

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils

Daniel Craig Demanded to Be Involved in Every Element of James Bond Filmmaking, Producer Unveils

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Biggest Film of 2021 as 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tanks

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Becomes Biggest Film of 2021 as 'Dear Evan Hansen' Tanks

Hugh Jackman Reacts to Daniel Craig Against Him as James Bond

Hugh Jackman Reacts to Daniel Craig Against Him as James Bond

'The Inheritance' Star Lois Smith Becomes Oldest Performer to Win Tony Award - See Full Winner List

'The Inheritance' Star Lois Smith Becomes Oldest Performer to Win Tony Award - See Full Winner List

James Bond Producers Get Candid Why Daniel Craig's Replacement Won't Be Discussed Until 2022

James Bond Producers Get Candid Why Daniel Craig's Replacement Won't Be Discussed Until 2022

'Jagged Little Pill' Producers Form Investigative Team for Nora Schell's 'Intimidation' Claims

'Jagged Little Pill' Producers Form Investigative Team for Nora Schell's 'Intimidation' Claims

'No Time to Die' Star Lea Seydoux Doesn't Support Female James Bond

'No Time to Die' Star Lea Seydoux Doesn't Support Female James Bond

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022

Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022