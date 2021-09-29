Michael Jackson Glove Comedy to Kick Off Production in 2022

WENN/Danny Clifford Movie

The upcoming 'comedy road movie' about the late King of Pop's 'mythical training glove' is confirmed by cast member Bob Mortimer to start filming next year.

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Bob Mortimer has confirmed his movie about Michael Jackson's iconic white glove will go ahead next year (22).

Starring the Brit and fellow comedian Vic Reeves, "The Glove" is billed as "a comedy road movie about two best friends in search of Michael Jackson's mythical training glove."

The project received financial backing three years ago and during an appearance on the RHLSTP podcast with Richard Herring, Mortimer confirmed production on the movie is due to begin in 2022.

"We're filming it in March," he said of "The Glove", which will be helmed by Mat Whitecross.

"(Jackson) had a training glove and few people knew of it but it was what gave him his special powers to entrance the globe and a collector's got it and we're hoping to have a big star in it."

Morgana Robinson, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Tim Key Tony Pitts, Paul Whitehouse, and Tony Way have already been cast in the venture.

A synopsis reads, "Vic and Bob are childhood friends who own a junk shop together where they both work and live. Profits are down and with their futures in jeopardy, they approach their obnoxious landlord to explain their 'rent' problems."

"Rather than helping them, the unsavoury character gives them a choice: eviction, or locate for him a rare and unusual item... Michael Jackson's training glove."

"What follows is a madcap road movie across Britain as they enter the world of strange collectables and celebrity memorabilia in search of the elusive glove."