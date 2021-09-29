'Nomadland' Star Melissa Yandell Smith Loses Battle With Cancer at Age 64

Instagram/American Conservatory The Celebrity

The actress, who played Frances McDormand's onscreen sister in the Chloe Zhao-directed movie, has passed away at the age of 64 following a struggle with cancer.

AceShowbiz - "Nomadland" actress Melissa Yandell Smith has lost her battle with cancer, aged 64.

She died at her home in San Francisco, California on 7 September (21), according to an obituary in the New York Times.

Melissa was a longtime friend of Frances McDormand, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 2020 movie. The two pals were classmates at Yale University.

Smith played the sister of McDormand's homeless character in "Nomadland".

She was a longtime member of San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre, and a spokesman for the organisation has confirmed the sad news in a statement that reads, "It is with great sorrow that we share that Melissa Smith, longtime Director of the Conservatory, passed away on September 7, 2021."

"So many have been touched by her talent, generosity, intellect, grace, and wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed."

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Smith graduated from Yale in 1979. She was married to actor Warren David Keith, the father of her son, Owen.

Frances McDormand paid tribute to Melissa Yandell Smith shortly after her passing was announced.

"We had a 42-year friendship that incorporated our ambitions, our dreams, our successes and our failures," said the Oscar winner. "I am as proud of my deep friendship as I am of my 38-year marriage and being a mother to my adored son."