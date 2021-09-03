Honey Boo Boo Secretly Dating 20-Year-Old College Student

Facebook Celebrity

The former star of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' has reportedly been in a relationship with Dralin Carswell, who attended a Nashville technical school, for six months.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo is apparently keeping her love life off the camera. The reality TV star, whose life has been under the spotlight since she was a child, has reportedly been quietly dating an older college student.

The former child beauty pageant contestant has been in a relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell for six months, The Sun reports. A source tells the U.K. tabloid, "Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time. "

According to the source, Dralin attended a Nashville technical school before the pandemic hit, but now resides in Georgia near Alana and her sister Lauryn Shannon a.k.a. Pumpkin, who is also her legal guardian. The source says that Alana's sister Pumpkin, Jessica and Anna also approve of Dralin. "He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them," the source spills.

The pair are believed to have made their relationship official when Dralin changed his status to In a Relationship on Facebook back in March. On the same day, the 16-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of the pair together on her private account. In the comments on the photo, Dralin called her his "bae" and added a heart emoji.

The so-called insider goes on noting that both Dralin and Alana bond over their love of cars. "He has a Camaro, that's like his baby, and he lets her drive it sometime," the source reveals, before adding, "Right now she is saving up for her own car though- she wants a Jeep."

Alana, who recently appeared in Teen Vogue, was reportedly joined by her beau during the photo shoot, though his identity was kept a secret at the time. In the interview with the magazine, the "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star said her boyfriend is probably her only real friend, since she has found it hard connecting with peers due to her fame.