 
 

Ashley Tisdale Cries in Bathroom as She Struggles With Motherhood After Welcoming First Child

Ashley Tisdale Cries in Bathroom as She Struggles With Motherhood After Welcoming First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' alum opens up to her online devotees about her motherhood struggles, allowing herself to cry as 'the journey of motherhood can be hard.'

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Ashley Tisdale has laid bare her motherhood struggles in an emotional Instagram post, six months after welcoming her first child.

The "High School Musical" star and her husband, musician Christopher French, became parents to daughter Jupiter in March (21), and on Sunday (26Sep21), Tisdale admitted she's facing a lot of postpartum issues, both mentally and physically, all while trying to find her groove as a working mum.

In a candid post on her Instagram Story timeline, she wrote, "I wanted to share this because I think it's important to show the parts we don't share that often."

  See also...

"I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don't feel great because I don't recognize my body. I'm still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI (too much information) I know guys, but it's the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed."

"I get anxious taking Jupiter out anywhere bc (because) we're still in a pandemic," Tisdale continued. "I always feel like I could be doing better. And I'm still trying to figure out the balance of work life and mom life. So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it's not always easy. I'm not perfect and that's OK. But I'm doing my best and that's all I can do."

Tisdale later gave fans a glimpse at the love and support she has received from her husband, who cooked the couple dinner following a surprise "spa night."

She and French wed in 2014.

You can share this post!

Stephanie Davis Hospitalized Due to Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Britney's Lawyer Calls for Investigation Over 'Horrifying and Unconscionable' Bedroom Surveillance

Related Posts
Ashley Tisdale Able to Slowly Heal Her Diastasis Recti Thanks to Yoga and Pilates

Ashley Tisdale Able to Slowly Heal Her Diastasis Recti Thanks to Yoga and Pilates

Ashley Tisdale Puts TV Writers on Blast Over Insensitive Jokes About Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

Ashley Tisdale Puts TV Writers on Blast Over Insensitive Jokes About Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

Ashley Tisdale Gets Real About Reason Behind Choosing Formula Over Breastfeeding

Ashley Tisdale Gets Real About Reason Behind Choosing Formula Over Breastfeeding

Ashley Tisdale Blames Instagram for Messing With Her Head Amid Struggle to Embrace Post-Baby Body

Ashley Tisdale Blames Instagram for Messing With Her Head Amid Struggle to Embrace Post-Baby Body

Most Read
TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada
Celebrity

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget