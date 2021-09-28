Ashley Tisdale Cries in Bathroom as She Struggles With Motherhood After Welcoming First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' alum opens up to her online devotees about her motherhood struggles, allowing herself to cry as 'the journey of motherhood can be hard.'

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Ashley Tisdale has laid bare her motherhood struggles in an emotional Instagram post, six months after welcoming her first child.

The "High School Musical" star and her husband, musician Christopher French, became parents to daughter Jupiter in March (21), and on Sunday (26Sep21), Tisdale admitted she's facing a lot of postpartum issues, both mentally and physically, all while trying to find her groove as a working mum.

In a candid post on her Instagram Story timeline, she wrote, "I wanted to share this because I think it's important to show the parts we don't share that often."

"I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don't feel great because I don't recognize my body. I'm still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI (too much information) I know guys, but it's the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed."

"I get anxious taking Jupiter out anywhere bc (because) we're still in a pandemic," Tisdale continued. "I always feel like I could be doing better. And I'm still trying to figure out the balance of work life and mom life. So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it's not always easy. I'm not perfect and that's OK. But I'm doing my best and that's all I can do."

Tisdale later gave fans a glimpse at the love and support she has received from her husband, who cooked the couple dinner following a surprise "spa night."

She and French wed in 2014.