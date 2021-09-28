 
 

Stephanie Davis Hospitalized Due to Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The former 'Hollyoaks' actress has lost her unborn child in a heartbreaking miscarriage and she needs medical treatment as she struggles with stomach pains.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - British actress Stephanie Davis has suffered a miscarriage.

The former "Hollyoaks" star, 28, shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Monday (27Sep21), revealing she was admitted to the hospital with stomach pains and learned she had lost her child.

"We only told close friends and family as wanted to wait till the 12 weeks safety mark even though I thought of course it would all be fine (sic)," she writes. "I was so happy."

"Unfortunately I started getting pains... Scans and lots of bloods later I had the dreaded phone call of the hospital saying that my levels were dropping drastically, and sadly my pregnancy is no more (sic)."

The child would have been the actress' second - she shares a son, Caben, from her relationship with reality TV personality Jeremy McConnell.

"I was so excited to finally get to enjoy every second of my pregnancy and it be a happy thing," she added. "I never thought I'd have the strength to go through another pregnancy as with Caben it was a horrific traumatic time, but I guess you heal and I couldn't wait to have my happy ever after with (partner) Oliver (Tasker) and Caben and our baby (sic)."

"I feel all over the place right now and know I was early but it still hurts. I seen my whole future ahead of me and had my hand on my stomach every day (sic). Just feel so lost right now and my hormones are understandably all over the place. I know one day I'll get my happy ending but for now I just have to get through this."

