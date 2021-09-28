 
 

Britney's Lawyer Calls for Investigation Over 'Horrifying and Unconscionable' Bedroom Surveillance

Britney's Lawyer Calls for Investigation Over 'Horrifying and Unconscionable' Bedroom Surveillance
The attorney representing the 'Toxic' hitmaker has demanded action after it's revealed her conservators, that include estranged father, bugged her bedroom in order to monitor her.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' lawyer has called on lawmakers in Los Angeles to investigate claims his client's every move was under surveillance throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

Mathew Rosengart found the newly-released Britney documentary, "Controlling Britney Spears", "deeply disturbing", and he filed new court documents on Monday (27Sep21), demanding immediate action ahead of a court hearing on Wednesday (29Sep21), which will determine the future of the pop star's conservatorship.

Director Samantha Starks' new TV expose suggests the "Toxic" singer's father, Jamie, bugged her bedroom, while serving as her conservator - claims Rosengart calls "horrifying and unconscionable" in his latest filing, which has been signed off by Britney herself.

The lawyer claims a listening device "secretly captured" some of the pop star's most private communications with her kids and former lawyer.

"Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines," Rosengart writes in the new court filing, obtained by Rolling Stone.

"While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation... Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately."

Arguing for the end of his client's conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, Rosengart states: "Ms. Spears wants, and obviously deserves, a 'full life' and all that entails, including the restoration of basic rights and civil liberties stripped away by Mr. Spears. The record is also clear that Ms. Spears will not work while her father remains a conservator and that every day that goes by with him as conservator - every very day and every hour - is one in which he causes his daughter anguish and pain."

Meanwhile, bosses at Black Box Security, the firm that allegedly wiretapped the pop star's bedroom, have issued a statement through a lawyer denying any wrongdoing.

"They have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical, and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years," the statement reads.

Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, has yet to respond to the allegations presented in the new documentary.

