 
 

Will Smith Names Halle Berry and Misty Copeland as He Fantasizes About Traveling With Harem

Will Smith Names Halle Berry and Misty Copeland as He Fantasizes About Traveling With Harem
GQ Magazine/Renell Medrano
Celebrity

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor dreams of traveling across the globe with a group of women he could dote over when he's asked about his fantasy in a new magazine interview.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Will Smith would love to travel the world with a harem of women, including Halle Berry and Misty Copeland.

The movie star has opened up about his unconventional 23-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith in a revealing new GQ interview and candidly explains he worked with an intimacy coach to help him deal with relationship issues.

The expert, Michaela Boehm, asked Will to be open about his fantasies and he told her he'd like to travel with a group of women he could love, cherish, and adore.

"I don't know where I saw it... but the idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea," he tells the publication, adding he quickly went off the idea.

"After we played it out a little bit, I was like, 'That would be horrific. That would be horrific,' " he laughs. "I was like, 'Can you imagine how miserable (you would be)?' "

  See also...

Will also addressed rumours suggesting his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith is non-monogamous, telling GQ, "Jada never believed in conventional marriage... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up."

"There were significant endless discussions about, 'What is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?' And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

"The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime and we sort of came to the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny."

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way... I don't suggest our road for anybody... but the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

You can share this post!

Vic Reeves 'Living With Deafness' Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Stephanie Davis Hospitalized Due to Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Related Posts
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Are 'Fine' After Their $42M Home Caught on Fire

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Are 'Fine' After Their $42M Home Caught on Fire

Firefighters and Paramedics Rush to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's Home Due to Blaze

Firefighters and Paramedics Rush to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's Home Due to Blaze

Will Smith Unveils Cover Art for Memoir He Has Been Working on for Two Years

Will Smith Unveils Cover Art for Memoir He Has Been Working on for Two Years

Will Smith Trolled Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweet Poem on Tupac's Birthday

Will Smith Trolled Over Jada Pinkett Smith's Sweet Poem on Tupac's Birthday

Most Read
TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada
Celebrity

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget