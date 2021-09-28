 
 

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 'Longest Sober Streak'

The 'Bring the Funny' star has been sober for 10 weeks and she shares her excitement on social media because it marks her 'longest streak yet' following previous '(wine) hiccups.'

  Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 10 weeks of sobriety.

The model has taken to social media to reveal the latest record for her "sober streak."

Chrissy - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - shared a screenshot of a tracking app on her Instagram account and captioned the post, "10 weeks woopwoop!!!! (sic)"

The "Bring the Funny" star has kept her social media followers up-to-date with her sobriety journey, previously revealing her "longest streak yet" when she passed the 50-day mark.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month (Sep21), she wrote, "today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! (sic)"

Chrissy - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with John - previously revealed that she's been trying to stay sober ever since reading Holly Whitaker's "Quit Like a Woman".

In one of her Instagram Stories, Chrissy explained, "I was done making an a*s of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read. (sic)"

