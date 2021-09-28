 
 

Vic Reeves 'Living With Deafness' Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Vic Reeves 'Living With Deafness' Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis
YouTube
Celebrity

The 'Shooting Stars' star reveals his struggle with brain tumor, explaining that although the tumor is non-cancerous, it has robbed him off hearing in one of his ears.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - British funnyman Vic Reeves has been diagnosed with vestibular schwannoma.

The comedian is battling the non-cancerous tumour, which is growing on his brain and has cut off all hearing in one of his ears, he has revealed.

Admitting he is "living with deafness," the Hebburn star told The Adam Buxton Podcast, "I've got a vestibular schwannoma - it's a tumour in my head."

"I've gone completely deaf, 100 per cent deaf, in the left ear, and it will never come back. It's dead - absolutely completely gone. It's like the size of a grape so they just have to keep an eye on it.”

  See also...

Reeves went on to insist the growth isn't life-threatening and said he's being advised on treatment because the tumour can't be removed.

He shared, "It's benign. They can't remove it - they can shrink it or they can leave it and keep an eye on it, and that's what they're doing."

"The eardrum and your brain, there's a nerve and that takes all the information from your ear to your brain and the tumour is right in between the nerve, so it's gone ping and snapped it and you can't reattach nerves."

Explaining how deafness has affected his life, the "Shooting Stars" star said, "Because I like going out bird watching I never know where the birds are because I can hear them, but I don't know what direction they're in.

"If an aeroplane flies over or a car approaches, I don't know where it is."

You can share this post!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Lost Virginity When She Was Raped at Age 17

'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests
Most Read
TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada
Celebrity

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget