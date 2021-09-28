Vic Reeves 'Living With Deafness' Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

YouTube Celebrity

The 'Shooting Stars' star reveals his struggle with brain tumor, explaining that although the tumor is non-cancerous, it has robbed him off hearing in one of his ears.

AceShowbiz - British funnyman Vic Reeves has been diagnosed with vestibular schwannoma.

The comedian is battling the non-cancerous tumour, which is growing on his brain and has cut off all hearing in one of his ears, he has revealed.

Admitting he is "living with deafness," the Hebburn star told The Adam Buxton Podcast, "I've got a vestibular schwannoma - it's a tumour in my head."

"I've gone completely deaf, 100 per cent deaf, in the left ear, and it will never come back. It's dead - absolutely completely gone. It's like the size of a grape so they just have to keep an eye on it.”

Reeves went on to insist the growth isn't life-threatening and said he's being advised on treatment because the tumour can't be removed.

He shared, "It's benign. They can't remove it - they can shrink it or they can leave it and keep an eye on it, and that's what they're doing."

"The eardrum and your brain, there's a nerve and that takes all the information from your ear to your brain and the tumour is right in between the nerve, so it's gone ping and snapped it and you can't reattach nerves."

Explaining how deafness has affected his life, the "Shooting Stars" star said, "Because I like going out bird watching I never know where the birds are because I can hear them, but I don't know what direction they're in.

"If an aeroplane flies over or a car approaches, I don't know where it is."