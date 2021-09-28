Prince Andrew Sells Ski-Resort Chalet to Pay Off Debt and Settle Lawsuit

WENN Celebrity

The Duke of York has reportedly sold his luxurious vacation house in Switzerland in order to settle a multi-million lawsuit launched by the former owner.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Andrew is reportedly selling the only property he owns to settle a $9 million (£6.6 million) lawsuit.

According to Britain's The Times newspaper, the royal, who bought the seven-bedroom Chalet Helora in 2014 for $22.75 million (£16.6 million), is planning to sell the property to settle a lawsuit accusing him of not paying $9 million he owed on it.

He bought the ski-resort chalet in Switzerland with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to be "a long-term family investment," sources tell the publication, but former owner Isabelle de Rouvre sued them in the Swiss courts last year (20).

Now, the socialite has dropped her legal action, with the couple close to selling the property for $23.7 million (£17.3 million). They have reportedly agreed to use the funds to pay off the debt. "Court action has been withdrawn and the matter is close to being resolved to everybody’s mutual satisfaction," a source told The Times.

It's not Andrew's only lawsuit - papers filed last month (Aug21) in New York by longtime sex accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre allege the son of Elizabeth II is guilty of sexual assault amounting to first-degree rape.

Guiffre claims she was forced to have sex with the royal three times on the orders of the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has previously denied the long-standing allegations.