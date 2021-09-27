 
 

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Make First Public Appearance as Couple Weeks After Romantic Vacation

Despite walking the red carpet separately at the 2020 Tony Awards, the 'Loki' leading man and 'The Marvels' actress take their first photo together as a couple inside the award show.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have finally made their first public appearance as an official couple. A few weeks after they were spotted enjoying a romantic vacation in Europe, the "Loki" leading man and "The Marvels" actress were seen attending the 2020 Tony Awards together in New York City.

Despite walking the red carpet separately at the Sunday, September 26 event, the 40-year-old hunk and his girlfriend took their first photo together as a couple inside the Winter Garden Theatre. In the snap, the twosome was seen standing closely next to each other while posing for the camera.

For the awards show, Tom looked sharp in a navy blue suit that he paired with a white shirt and bowtie. His girlfriend, on the other hand, opted to go with a red tulle gown as her brunette hair was put in a ponytail. The pair completed their looks with protective face masks.

Earlier this month, Tom and Zawe were caught on camera packing on some PDAs during a trip to Ibiza, Spain. While swimming at the beach on September 15, the lovebirds were seen sharing a sweet kiss. At that time, Tom went topless as he only wore dark shorts. Zawe, in the meantime, sported a blue and pink bikini.

The "Thor: Ragnarok" actor and the Oona depicter on "The Handmaid's Tale" sparked dating speculations in 2019 after working together in a Broadway play named "Betrayal". While they never publicly confirmed their relationship, it was reported that they are living together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom may want to keep his romance with Zawe out of the spotlight following his split from singer Taylor Swift. When speaking with The New York Times in August 2019, he said, "I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way... That's because I didn't realise it needed protecting before."

