Chloe Bailey Declares 'There's No Beef' Between Her and Tinashe Despite the Latter's Apparent Shade
The one-half of Chloe x Halle is forced to offer her clarification after she is accused of copying the '2 On' singer's album cover for 'Song for You' with her new photos.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has set the record straight. After Tinashe appeared to shade her over her new photo shoot, the one-half of Chloe x Halle made it clear that "there's no beef" between her and the "2 On" songstress.

The 23-year-old offered her clarification via Twitter on Sunday, September 26. "guys can you please stop, there's no beef between me and @Tinashe," she pointed out. "she's a baddie and i love everything she does. i repost inspirational quotes all the time, wasn't related. thank youuu, love youuu."

Tinashe has yet to address the rumored feud with Chloe. However, the former seemingly emphasized that there was indeed no issue between the two as she liked Chloe's tweet.

The post arrived just one day after Chloe shared a series of pictures from her photo shoot both on Instagram and Twitter. In the snaps, she looked sexy in a tiny red and black bikini that she paired with red latex gloves and some sky-high platform heels. In the caption, she wrote, "choose your fighter."

The "Have Mercy" singer's post was met with positive feedback from many, including her sister Halle Bailey who gushed, "yassssss." Gabrielle Union and Pi'erre Bourne, meanwhile, sent out several fire emojis.

However, one fan on Twitter noticed that one of the images looked similar to Tinashe's album cover for "Songs for You". "it's giving @Tinashe's album cover for 'Songs For You'," the user wrote in a tweet, to which the 28-year-old liked.

Despite liking the shady reply, Tinashe also gave a thumb up to a post attaching her photo with Chloe and Zedd. The tweet read, @Tinashe @ChloeBailey never let outside negative energy bring you down."

"These people are miserable who need to be entertained by the negative energy they put out," it continued. "You two are beautiful women that have so much power inside, it makes the weak minded fear you."

