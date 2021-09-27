 
 

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Instagram
TV

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has hired security during filming of season 11 of the Bravo reality TV show because she's scared of Erika.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The feud between Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne is so serious that the former is seemingly feared for her life. If a new report is to be believed, Sutton hired security during filming of season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills".

"Sutton was afraid of Erika and the situation surrounding her," a source close to production claimed to HollywoodLife.com. "So much [so] that she requested security during the remainder of filming of 'RHOBH'."

In an August episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Sutton Stracke called a secret meeting without Erika upon returning from La Quinta. During the said meeting, Sutton told the other Housewives that she was afraid that her relationship with Erika might tarnish her reputation and Dorit Kemsley also echoed the concern.

Sutton then added that she thought Erika's story about Tom's car accident didn't make sense after reading the L.A. Times article. In addition, it was revealed that Sutton, Kyle Richards and Dorit also claimed that she sought help from lawyers to examine Erika's case and find out if they'd be affected by being associated with her amid the legal woes.

Later during a group dinner, Sutton confronted Erika, asking if she was "truly blindsided" by all the news regarding her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi's legal issues. Erika was upset as she felt cornered. While Sutton demanded the truth, Erika insisted that she "did not know anything" about the alleged embezzlement.

