Carlos Santana Brings In Steve Winwood for Sexy Twist in 'A Whiter Shade of Pale' Cover

The legendary guitarist's collaboration with the former Traffic member for the third single off 'Blessings and Miracles' comes about following a chance meeting at a concert in London's Hyde Park.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rock veterans Carlos Santana and Steve Winwood have teamed up for a new take on Procol Harum's classic "A Whiter Shade of Pale".

The track - the third single released from Santana's upcoming album, "Blessings and Miracles" - came about following a chance meeting at a concert in London's Hyde Park.

"I said, 'You and I have to do it [record the song], but we're going to do it very sexy, like a Hare Krishna but with congas.' I played the components in his ear, and he said, 'I hear it, Carlos. You're right.' So that's what we did," Carlos explains.

"It's Santana, Cuban, Puerto Rican in an African way. And man, you talk about sexy. Steve's voice is so sexy and beautiful."

The former Traffic star adds, "Carlos has been doing what I've been trying to do for the last 50 years, namely combining elements of rock, jazz, folk, and Latin Afro-Caribbean music. Carlos' genius comes in large part from a wonderful combination of rock music with Latin-Cuban rhythms."

"I've played with Carlos on numerous occasions over the past 50 years and I'm very excited to be working with him again."

Santana's new album also features "Move", the guitar great's latest collaboration with Rob Thomas, and another new single, "She's Fire", which features Diane Warren and G-Eazy.

"Blessings & Miracles", which will be released next month (October 2021), also includes artists and producers Chris Stapleton, Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Ally Brooke and Narada Michael Walden, as well as Santana's kids Salvador and Stella.