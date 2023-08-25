Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Cover Images/Marcel Thomas Music

The 76-year-old guitarist issues a public apology on Facebook after he made anti-trans comments during one of his two Atlantic City, New Jersey, shows back in July.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carlos Santana has regretted his recent rant at one of his New Jersey concerts. After making anti-trans comments onstage, the guitarist issued his "sincere" apology on Facebook.

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs," the 76-year-old began his statement shared on Thursday, August 24. "I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not," he added. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift."

Carlos went on to note, "I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments." He then concluded, "Have a glorious existence. Peace."

Carlos came under fire after a clip of him doing anti-trans speech made its way online. In the video, he said, "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are ... Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that it sounds good, but you know it ain't right."

"Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man," the musician further stressed. "Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

You can share this post!