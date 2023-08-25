 

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert
Cover Images/Marcel Thomas
Music

The 76-year-old guitarist issues a public apology on Facebook after he made anti-trans comments during one of his two Atlantic City, New Jersey, shows back in July.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carlos Santana has regretted his recent rant at one of his New Jersey concerts. After making anti-trans comments onstage, the guitarist issued his "sincere" apology on Facebook.

"I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don't reflect that I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs," the 76-year-old began his statement shared on Thursday, August 24. "I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended."

"Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person's ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not," he added. "This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift."

  Editors' Pick

Carlos went on to note, "I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments." He then concluded, "Have a glorious existence. Peace."

Carlos came under fire after a clip of him doing anti-trans speech made its way online. In the video, he said, "When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are ... Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that it sounds good, but you know it ain't right."

"Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man," the musician further stressed. "Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that's your business. I'm OK with that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
Related Posts
Carlos Santana Found His Pain Lessen as He Chose to Forgive Man who Sexually Abused him as Kid

Carlos Santana Found His Pain Lessen as He Chose to Forgive Man who Sexually Abused him as Kid

Carlos Santana Returns Onstage One Month After Collapsing at Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana Returns Onstage One Month After Collapsing at Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana Delays Six Shows of His Tour After Collapsing on Stage

Carlos Santana Delays Six Shows of His Tour After Collapsing on Stage

Carlos Santana 'Doing Well' After Collapsing Onstage During Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana 'Doing Well' After Collapsing Onstage During Michigan Concert

Latest News
Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Donald Trump Frowns in His Mugshot After Surrendering in Georgia Elections Case

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carlos Santana 'Sincerely' Apologizes for Making Anti-Trans Comments During Concert

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' by WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Sudden Death

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation
  • Aug 25, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation

Most Read
Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him
Music

Taylor Swift Concert Security Guard Fired After Asking Fans to Take Photos of Him

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Beyonce Sets Special Dress Code for 'Renaissance' Tour Attendees as Her Birthday Wish

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Thrown Bras by Fans at His Concert: 'Treat Me Like I'm Drake'

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun's Relationship Allegedly Runs Its Course

Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency

Erika Jayne Calls Out Trolls Who Questioned How She Landed Las Vegas Residency

Lauryn Hill Announces 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour With The Fugees

Lauryn Hill Announces 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour With The Fugees

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism

Ciara Claps Back at 'TikTok Music' Criticism