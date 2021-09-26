 
 

Ellie Goulding Remembers Severe Panic Attack on Her Way to Funeral

Ellie Goulding Remembers Severe Panic Attack on Her Way to Funeral
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love me Like You Do' singer thought she was going to die when she suffered from a horrible panic attack on a train as her mind 'completely crashed.'

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding was convinced she was going to die during a severe panic attack.

The "Burn" hitmaker admitted she feared it was the end of her life when she suffered a terrible panic attack whilst on a train, as she recalled how her mind just "completely crashed."

"I was on a train, going to my friend's dad's funeral, sadly, and I was going back through where I grew up and I remembered the old person that I was and it hadn't caught up with this new person that I was trying to make myself as a recording artist, and I think it just completely crashed," she told Frankie Bridge on her "Open Mind" podcast.

"And just at that moment the train broke down and it was just this coming together of things where it came out in this massive panic of, well I was sweating, and my heart was pounding and I was having palpitations and I had these feelings of dread - which made me think I'm going to die."

  See also...

"I was like, 'Is this death? Is this dying?' because that's how severe it was as a physical reaction."

The 34-year-old singer thinks it is something she has developed as she gets older.

"I don't remember having it when I was younger," she added. "It's possible that I did. I just maybe didn't interpret it in the right way or I thought that was just who I was; whereas I've been able to unpick things a lot more now as I get older."

"I think the first time that it became a physical thing was when I started out in music and it all happened so bloody quickly that I couldn't catch up with what was going on… My brain couldn't catch up with my body or the other way around."

You can share this post!

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.
Related Posts
Ellie Goulding Recalls Getting Lost in Airport During Solo Trip

Ellie Goulding Recalls Getting Lost in Airport During Solo Trip

Ellie Goulding Gets Candid About Reason Behind Decision to Keep Pregnancy Private

Ellie Goulding Gets Candid About Reason Behind Decision to Keep Pregnancy Private

Ellie Goulding on Embracing Motherhood: I Have Never Felt Any Disconnect Or Confusion

Ellie Goulding on Embracing Motherhood: I Have Never Felt Any Disconnect Or Confusion

Ellie Goulding Gets Candid About Struggle With Panic Attacks in New Book

Ellie Goulding Gets Candid About Struggle With Panic Attacks in New Book

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her