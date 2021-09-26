 
 

Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Scoring First No. 1 Album in U.K.

The 'Certified Lover Boy' rapper returns to the top spot in U.K. albums chart, barring the 'Industry Baby' hitmaker from ruling the weekly countdown with 'Montero'.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has denied Lil Nas X his first number one album in the U.K.

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker was well on his way to scoring a number one debut with "Montero", but a late surge from Drake fans snapping up his sixth album "Certified Lover Boy" edged Lil Nas X out.

As a result Drake's new release returns to the top of the U.K. charts with less than 500 sales separating "Certified Lover Boy" and "Montero".

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo rises to three with "Sour" and Doja Cat's "Planet Her" and "Green With Envy" by Tion Wayne rounds out the new top five.

On the U.K. singles chart, Ed Sheeran scores a second week at the top with "Shivers".

Drake debuted at the top spot in U.K. two weeks ago, pushing Kanye West's "Donda" down to the third place.

In U.S., the Grammy winner ruled Billboard Hot 200 for the second consecutive week with his latest record.

It's his 10th chart-topper since "Thank Me Later" hit number one in 2010. The Canadian star becomes one of only eight artists who can boast 10 or more number one albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles have the most with 19, followed by Jay-Z with 14, and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 each.

