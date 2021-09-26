Helen Hunt Launches Lawsuit Against Limousine Company Over Car Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Mad About You' actress has filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles limousine company over the 2019 accident that got her injured and landed her in a hospital.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Helen Hunt is suing the bosses of a Los Angeles limousine company, claiming their driver's negligence resulted in a crash that landed her in the hospital.

The Twister star filed legal documents claiming BLS Limousine Service of L.A., Inc. is responsible for the injuries she suffered during a crash on 16 October 2019.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Hunt claims she suffered wage losses and a loss of earning capacity, as well as emotional distress, pain, and suffering as a result of the accident.

She was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills after the BLS-operated SUV, in which she was a passenger, flipped when it smashed into a sedan at an intersection.

The actress was discharged from hospital a few hours later. Back then, her representative said she was "shaken but suffered no major injuries." She was "back at work" the following week, posting a selfie with co-star Paul Reiser from the set of her sitcom "Mad About You".

Her latest TV series, a spin-off sequel to 2018 movie "Blindspotting", premiered in June on Starz.

On the big screen, she starred in crime drama movie "The Night Clerk" fronted by Tye Sheridan and Ana de Armas last year. She followed it up with dramedy "How It Ends", sharing screen with the likes of Zoe Lister-Jones, Olivia Wilde, and Fred Armisen.

Last month, she enjoyed a trip to France and posted on Instagram several pictures of her taking a stroll in Paris.