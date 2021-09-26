 
 

Helen Hunt Launches Lawsuit Against Limousine Company Over Car Crash

Helen Hunt Launches Lawsuit Against Limousine Company Over Car Crash
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Mad About You' actress has filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles limousine company over the 2019 accident that got her injured and landed her in a hospital.

  • Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Helen Hunt is suing the bosses of a Los Angeles limousine company, claiming their driver's negligence resulted in a crash that landed her in the hospital.

The Twister star filed legal documents claiming BLS Limousine Service of L.A., Inc. is responsible for the injuries she suffered during a crash on 16 October 2019.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Hunt claims she suffered wage losses and a loss of earning capacity, as well as emotional distress, pain, and suffering as a result of the accident.

She was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills after the BLS-operated SUV, in which she was a passenger, flipped when it smashed into a sedan at an intersection.

  See also...

The actress was discharged from hospital a few hours later. Back then, her representative said she was "shaken but suffered no major injuries." She was "back at work" the following week, posting a selfie with co-star Paul Reiser from the set of her sitcom "Mad About You".

Her latest TV series, a spin-off sequel to 2018 movie "Blindspotting", premiered in June on Starz.

On the big screen, she starred in crime drama movie "The Night Clerk" fronted by Tye Sheridan and Ana de Armas last year. She followed it up with dramedy "How It Ends", sharing screen with the likes of Zoe Lister-Jones, Olivia Wilde, and Fred Armisen.

Last month, she enjoyed a trip to France and posted on Instagram several pictures of her taking a stroll in Paris.

You can share this post!

Britney's 'Every Aspect of Medical Care' Controlled by Conservators
Related Posts
Helen Hunt All Smiles as She Returns to Work Following Car Crash

Helen Hunt All Smiles as She Returns to Work Following Car Crash

Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Flips Over in Scary Accident

Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Flips Over in Scary Accident

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son