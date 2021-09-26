Britney's 'Every Aspect of Medical Care' Controlled by Conservators

Instagram Celebrity

A tour manager who previously worked for Britney Spears has backed the star's court testimony, claiming that her handlers controlled 'every aspect of her medical care.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' conservators controlled "every aspect of her medical care," her former tour manger has claimed.

The "Toxic" star is currently in a legal battle to end her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, and her former employee Dan George has shared details about the situation.

Speaking in a sneak preview of CNN's upcoming special, "TOXIC: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom", he said, "The conservatorship dictated to her who her doctors were going to be, which doctors she was going to see, how often she was going to see them, how long those sessions would be, every aspect of her medical care."

Britney's conservatorship was formerly overseen by her father Jamie Spears, but he stepped back into a co-conservator role in 2019 when her personal affairs were taken over by Jodi Montgomery.

And in a court appearance back in June, the "I'm a Slave 4 U" hitmaker seemingly confirmed Dan's comments when she alleged she was forced to have an IUD fitted.

She said, "I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."

Britney also accused her team of forcing her to take lithium as retaliation for a dispute over her Las Vegas tour dance rehearsals.

She added, "(He) said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals and I haven't been taking my medication. All of this was false. He immediately the next day put me on lithium out of nowhere, he took me off my normal meds I've been on for five years and lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to."

"You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk … I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. I told them I was scared."