Tom Felton 'Feeling Better' After Collapsing at Golf Course

The 'Harry Potter' actor assures his online followers that he's 'feeling better by the day' after he was taken off a golf course on a stretcher due to medical issues.

Sep 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Felton is "okay" after collapsing earlier this week (begs20Sep21).

The "Harry Potter" star had to be driven off the 18th hole at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday (23Sep21) when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to collapse.

The actor was helped up onto a cart and subsequently taken off the course for further treatment and now one of his friends has reassured fans Tom is on the mend.

Sharing a photo of his pal out in the sun, Derek Pitts wrote on Instagram, "He's okay (heart emoji) speedy recovery brother. (sic)"

It is still unclear what caused the "Apparition" actor to collapse.

At the time of his medical emergency, Tom was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year's Ryder Cup, and had been playing with former NHL star Teemu Selanne, 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eurzione, and retired speed skater Dan Jansen.

The health scare came just one day after Tom celebrated his 34th birthday.

The actor marked his birthday with a thoughtful post reflecting on his journey so far. "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come," he wrote along with his black-and-white selfie uploaded on Instagram, "thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx."

He recently updated his fans on his condition, "Feeling better by the day xx."