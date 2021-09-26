 
 

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Rape Victim Refiles Lawsuit After It's Dismissed by Judge

Marilyn Manson's Alleged Rape Victim Refiles Lawsuit After It's Dismissed by Judge
The shock rocker is not yet out of the wood as the sexual assault lawsuit against him has been amended and refiled by the alleged victim after it was previously tossed out by a judge.

AceShowbiz - One of Marilyn Manson's rape accusers has refiled her complaint against the shock rocker after a judge dismissed her lawsuit earlier this month (Sep21).

The unidentified woman's initial suit was tossed by California Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian, who ruled her decade-old claims were "not sufficient" to overrule the two-year statute of limitations.

The accuser alleged she repressed memories of being raped by Manson for 10 years and only regained them when other women stepped forward with rape claims earlier this year.

In his ruling on 15 September, Judge Keosian stated the complaint did not make it clear "when the repression began - such as immediately after the events took place, or outside the limitations period - nor its nature or extent, such as what memories were repressed or the extent to which Plaintiff was prevented from recalling them."

He gave the Jane Doe 20 days to amend and refile her complaint.

In the new suit, obtained by Billboard, lawyers for the accuser insist she cannot be exact about her assault, but the memory was repressed by the time she travelled to Australia in July 2011 - a week after she claims Manson raped her.

The Jane Doe claims Manson threatened to kill her and boasted he would "get away with it" because he was a "celebrity who had contacts with the police."

A representative for the rock star had no comment on the refiled suit.

