Sarah Jessica Parker Voices 'Unbearable' Pain Over Willie Garson's Death on Tribute
In the social media post dedicated to her 'Sex and the City' co-star, the actress portraying Carrie Bradshaw vows that she will 're-read every text from [his] final days and put to pen [their] last calls.'

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker has finally offered a tribute to Willie Garson. Days after declaring that she's not ready to mourn the loss of her late "Sex and the City" co-star, the Carrie Bradshaw depicter took to social media to share her "unbearable" grief.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, September 24, the 56-year-old shared several throwback pictures of her and her late pal. She kicked off her caption, "It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."

"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she continued.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," the wife of Matthew Broderick further noted. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Sarah concluded her message by sharing her condolences to Wille's son, Nathen. "My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa," she stated, before adding, "These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ."

Sarah previously admitted that she's "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of Willie. When commenting on Chris Noth's tribute, she penned, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Willie passed away on Tuesday, September 21 at the age of 57 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of his death was unveiled to be pancreatic cancer.

