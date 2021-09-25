'Drunk and Rowdy' Nicolas Cage Mistaken for Homeless Man, Kicked Out of Las Vegas Restaurant

WENN/Dominic Chan Celebrity

Footage captures the 'Drive Angry' actor sounding incoherent before he's escorted out of Lawry's Prime Rib near the main strip after a booze-filled row with staff.

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage's celebrity status may not be able to secure him a spot at a certain fancy restaurant the next time he wants to visit it. The actor is reported to have been recently booted out of Lawry's Prime Rib near the famous Las Vegas strip for being "rowdy and drunk."

The incident took place last week, on September 13 to be exact, according to The Sun. Footage obtained by the site shows the Hollywood star, who was wearing a black T-shirt and leopard pants, sitting on a sofa while barefoot. He was staggering and shouting as a female staff member helped get him his footwear.

The "Knowing" star was then seen getting up from the couch and struggling to put on his sandals, before being escorted out of the restaurant by a man, possibly a security member. He was next seen standing in front of the entrance, but seemed to be blocked by the female staffer from apparently attempting to come back in.

Eyewitnesses say they at first mistook the Oscar-winning actor for a homeless man. They said he became belligerent after drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila. "We were at that bar at Lawry's when we noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy," a source recalls.

The source details Nicolas' alleged drunken fit, "To our shock it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff. He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless. Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey."

"He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave. He was so drunk he could barely get his flip flops on before being escorted out," the source continues. "He asked us if we wanted to come back to his place but he was in a bad way so we didn't think it was a good idea. One of the regulars ended up taking him home."

While it's not the first time Nicolas was caught in drunken state in public, the latest incident arrives several months after he lost his mother Joy Vogelsang. Joy, who battled mental health issues for decades, had been in the hospital for two weeks before her passing on May 26, his brother Christopher shared the news on Facebook.