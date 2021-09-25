TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Instagram Celebrity

A TikTok user shares a picture of who looks like Gabby's fiance checking into a Canadian hotel while he was reported missing since September 14 after returning solo from their road trip.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - A possible hint at Brian Laundrie's whereabouts may have been discovered. A TikTok user, who is apparently also a flight attendant, shared in a new video a picture of who looks like Gabrielle Petito's (Gabby Petito) fiance checking into a Canadian hotel while he was reported missing.

According to the TikToker, the man was spotted at a hotel in Toronto last Monday, September 20. In the picture that the woman posted on her video, the man was seen wearing a face mask around his chin. The user, who goes by @cwlynnn on TikTok, claimed that the man was "getting flustered" as he left the hotel. He then got into a car with another man.

The TikToker also said that she informed the hotel staff that the man might be Brian, who is named as a person of interest in Gabby's death case. However, the staff hotel told her that the man went to the wrong hotel and that they didn't know where he was going.

The new possible sighting of Brian, who has been missing since September 14, arrived after it was reported that someone saw a man who looked like him earlier this week in Baker, Florida. Police, howver, confirmed that it was not Brian.

On Thursday, September 23, Federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie was issued for "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices" including a debit card and bank account, two days after his fiance Gabby was confirmed dead. "On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," FBI Denver wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider added in a statement, "While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Gabby, who was reported missing on September 11 while on a cross-country road trip with Brian, was confirmed dead on September 21. Authorities also mentioned that her manner of death was determined as homicide.