 
 

Cheryl Calls Off Gay Pride Appearance Due to Grief Over Sarah Harding's Death

WENN/Avalon/Zibi
Music

The 'Fight for This Love' singer announces she is no longer scheduled to attend the upcoming Birmingham Pride event as she's still struggling to cope following bandmate's passing.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl has pulled out of an appearance at Birmingham Pride due to her grief over the death of her former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

Sarah died from breast cancer earlier this month aged 39 and. in an emotional post to her Instagram Stories, Cheryl shared she is struggling with "a rollercoaster of emotions" as she apologised to her fans for pulling out of the concert.

"Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else," the "Fight for This Love" singer began. "My heart is heavy, grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, questions without answers and pain without resolve, so tumultuous and constant."

She continued, "With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride."

"I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding (praying emoji) (I promise I will make it up to you somehow)."

"I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief..."

  See also...

Cheryl added, "Nothing prepares you for this bit," with a love heart emoji.

The singer was scheduled to perform on the Main Stage of the event on Saturday from 10pm until midnight.

Birmingham Pride later said in a statement, "Naturally we are disappointed that Cheryl is unable to perform for us all this weekend, but we fully understand and respect her decision. Personal loss and grief, in the big scheme of things are far more important than any single performance."

The statement went on to add that Cheryl's appearance fee will be donated to cancer charities.

"Birmingham Pride is much more than our artist line up, it's about us, our community."

"We have taken the decision to show our support by donating Cheryl's fee, in its entirety, to a cancer charity or charities that support LGBTQ+ people living with cancer."

"We send our thoughts and wishes to Cheryl and the family of Sarah Harding."

