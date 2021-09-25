Black Veil Brides Put Weekend Shows on Hold as They Enter Quarantine Due to Covid Outbreak

Instagram Music

The Andy Biersack-fronted band have postponed their weekend tour dates and entered quarantine after band member Christian Coma tested positive for Covid.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers Black Veil Brides and In This Moment's co-headlining tour has stalled after several members of both bands tested positive for COVID-19.

Shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday (24-25Sep21) in Texas and Oklahoma have been postponed and the hope is the groups will be back onstage in Denver, Colorado on Monday.

The entire touring party will be isolated over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

"We will be performing a special acoustic storytellers set without (drummer) CC (Christian Coma) when the tour resumes in Denver on Monday, September 27th and throughout next week," a statement from Black Veil Brides reads. "The change is due to CC testing positive for COVID-19."

"The rest of the Black Veil Brides band and crew have tested negative multiple times and are completely healthy."

"The current plan is to move forward with the acoustic performances and VIP Meet & Greets until such time that CC can rejoin the tour and return to the full production live shows."

The band also say, "The entire BVB touring party is remaining in isolation out of an abundance of caution until the tour resumes on Monday."

While on tour, they are also gearing up for the release of their sixth studio album "The Phantom Tomorrow". The LP was originally scheduled for June release but it was pushed back to October due to production complications caused by pandemic.

The upcoming album is a follow-up to their 2018 studio installment "Vale".