 
 

Black Veil Brides Put Weekend Shows on Hold as They Enter Quarantine Due to Covid Outbreak

Black Veil Brides Put Weekend Shows on Hold as They Enter Quarantine Due to Covid Outbreak
Instagram
Music

The Andy Biersack-fronted band have postponed their weekend tour dates and entered quarantine after band member Christian Coma tested positive for Covid.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers Black Veil Brides and In This Moment's co-headlining tour has stalled after several members of both bands tested positive for COVID-19.

Shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday (24-25Sep21) in Texas and Oklahoma have been postponed and the hope is the groups will be back onstage in Denver, Colorado on Monday.

The entire touring party will be isolated over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

"We will be performing a special acoustic storytellers set without (drummer) CC (Christian Coma) when the tour resumes in Denver on Monday, September 27th and throughout next week," a statement from Black Veil Brides reads. "The change is due to CC testing positive for COVID-19."

  See also...

"The rest of the Black Veil Brides band and crew have tested negative multiple times and are completely healthy."

"The current plan is to move forward with the acoustic performances and VIP Meet & Greets until such time that CC can rejoin the tour and return to the full production live shows."

The band also say, "The entire BVB touring party is remaining in isolation out of an abundance of caution until the tour resumes on Monday."

While on tour, they are also gearing up for the release of their sixth studio album "The Phantom Tomorrow". The LP was originally scheduled for June release but it was pushed back to October due to production complications caused by pandemic.

The upcoming album is a follow-up to their 2018 studio installment "Vale".

You can share this post!

Kelly Clarkson Becomes Legally Single Again

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Most Read
Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom
Music

Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

Duran Duran Clashed as They're 'Stressed Out' During Making of Lockdown Album

Duran Duran Clashed as They're 'Stressed Out' During Making of Lockdown Album

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Lana Del Rey Seeks 'Public Acknowledgement' From Lorde as She Gets Royalties Over Song Similarities

Lana Del Rey Seeks 'Public Acknowledgement' From Lorde as She Gets Royalties Over Song Similarities

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'

Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'

Garth Brooks Trades Stadium Concerts With Dive Bar Shows Amid COVID Crisis

Garth Brooks Trades Stadium Concerts With Dive Bar Shows Amid COVID Crisis

Mudvayne 'Left No Choice' but to Cancel Show After Frontman Tests Positive for Covid

Mudvayne 'Left No Choice' but to Cancel Show After Frontman Tests Positive for Covid