 
 

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Recovering From Lower Spine Disc Replacement Surgery

The 46-year-old motocross star shares a post from his hospital bed following a successful surgery, praising his singer wife and medical workers for their care.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pink's husband Carey Hart is celebrating after his first lower spine disc replacement surgery was a success.

The motocross star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in his hospital bed as he updated fans on how the operation had gone.

"One down and one to go!!!!!" he began. "Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!!upand out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery. Been up 5 times since this. Special thank you to @discmd , Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen. The staff here is nothing short of amazing. I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together. Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement. Can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022."

Explaining the blue sloth soft toy he was holding in the picture, Carey added, "My son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital. And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby. Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately the drugs I’m on, I can’t see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again."

Channing Tatum was among the stars responding to Carey's post, commenting, "Wow!! Legend. Stay up brother. Speedy recovery!"

