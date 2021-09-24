Ashley Olsen Attends First Red Carpet Event in More Than 2 Years

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

When stepping out to YES 20th Anniversary Celebration, the actress-turned-fashion designer also makes red carpet debut as a couple with longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen has finally made her first appearance at a public event in more than two years. On Thursday, September 23, the actress-turned-fashion designer stepped out to the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, California.

The 35-year-old beauty attended the event to support Eric Eisner, who is the father of her boyfriend Louis Eisner. YES, which stands for Young Eisner Scholars, is a non-profit organization committed to supporting strong scholars from economically challenged neighborhoods.

Ashley also made her red carpet debut as a couple with Louis at the gala. The twin sister of Mary-Kate Olsen opted to go with an all-black ensemble for the big night. Her beau, meanwhile, donned a white T-shirt underneath his black suit.

The last time Ashley walked a red carpet was at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2019. Prior to that, she walked the red carpet for the Met Gala in the same year. She was joined by her sister Mary-Kate back at the annual event.

As for Ashley and Louis, the twosome has been in a romantic relationship for years. However, the older sister of Elizabeth Olsen and the 33-year-old artist don't frequently make public appearances together. They were most recently caught on camera getting affectionate while grabbing dinner at the upscale French eatery Balthazar in July.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the former "Full House" star could be seen holding her man's hand as she sported an oversized black dress. Her companion, on the other hand, seemed busy with his phone call after leaving the restaurant.

Ashley and Louis sparked engagement rumors back in July 2019. At that time, she was spotted wearing a black ring on her wedding finger during an outing in Los Angeles with her partner. The pair, however, has yet to confirm the rumors.